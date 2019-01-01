QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First State Financial operates nine branches in Florida's Sarasota and Pinellas counties. This friendly community bank offers small-business and consumer banking products. With only $480 million in assets, First State competes with the giants of the industry in the crowded Florida banking market.

First State Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First State Financial (FSTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First State Financial (OTCPK: FSTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First State Financial's (FSTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First State Financial.

Q

What is the target price for First State Financial (FSTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First State Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for First State Financial (FSTF)?

A

The stock price for First State Financial (OTCPK: FSTF) is $0.11 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:32:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First State Financial (FSTF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 30, 2008 to stockholders of record on June 23, 2008.

Q

When is First State Financial (OTCPK:FSTF) reporting earnings?

A

First State Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First State Financial (FSTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First State Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does First State Financial (FSTF) operate in?

A

First State Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.