First Citizens Bancshares Inc (TN) is a financial holding company. The company through its principal bank subsidiary, First Citizens National Bank, conducts commercial banking and financial services operations in West and Middle Tennessee. First Citizens National Bank is a diversified financial service institution that provides banking and other financial services. It seeks to meet the financial needs of both individuals and commercial entities in its market areas. The company provides customary banking services such as checking and savings account, fund transfers, time deposits, safe deposit facilities and secured and unsecured loans to individuals, firms, and corporations.