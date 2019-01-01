ñol

First Citizens Bancshares
(OTCEM:FIZN)
65.00
00
At close: Apr 7
50.05
-14.9500[-23.00%]
After Hours: 9:25AM EDT

First Citizens Bancshares (OTC:FIZN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

First Citizens Bancshares reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$416.4M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of First Citizens Bancshares using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

First Citizens Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is First Citizens Bancshares (OTCEM:FIZN) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for First Citizens Bancshares

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Citizens Bancshares (OTCEM:FIZN)?
A

There are no earnings for First Citizens Bancshares

Q
What were First Citizens Bancshares’s (OTCEM:FIZN) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for First Citizens Bancshares

