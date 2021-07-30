Move Over Tilray, BlackBerry: Could Traders Slap Shorts Silly On These 4 Stocks?

The most well-known stocks that have undergone momentous short-squeezes this year such as GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) and BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) have, over time, lost some of the characteristics that made them the perfect target.

What Happened: AMC and GameStop’s underlying statistics have begun to level out, making the stocks less volatile. As well, Tilray and BlackBerry’s stocks haven’t seen the massive swings traders were becoming accustomed to earlier in the year. Tilray now has only 7.14% of its 427.93 million share float held short and insiders and institutions have decreased their holds to just 13.59%.

What’s Next: Similarly, of BlackBerry’s 511.56 million share float only 7.42% are held short although institutional ownership of the stock is still high at 41.25%. The ownership levels of the following four stocks are abnormally high and combined with high short interest and low float could make exceptional short squeeze targets.

Root, Inc (NASDAQ: ROOT), an insurance products and services provider, could really squeeze shorts with a small float of just 66.46 million shares. Root also has unbelievably high ownership, with 95.05% of its float locked up by insiders and institutions.

Root has 13.87 million of its shares held short which represents 19.53% of the total float.

Ontrack Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK), an AI-powered health care company that provides both in-person and telehealth intervention services, has all the characteristics needed for a short squeeze.

Ontrack has an extremely small float of just 9.02 million shares and 2.27 million shares held short, which means 24.79% of its float is held short. Ontrack also has high levels of ownership, with insiders owning 53.42% of its float and institutions an additional 31.74%.

SmileDirectClub, Inc (NASDAQ: SDC), a Nashville-based teledentistry company, has been targeted by retail traders previously and in January the stock squeezed over 50% higher over three days.

SmileDirectClub has a relatively small float of just 104.44 million shares available for trading. 27.73% of SmileDirectClub’s float is held short, meaning 28.98 million of its total shares, although that number has decreased from 30.26 million in June. Insiders and Institutions own 77.86% of the total shares available.

MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) has 36.45% of its tiny 7.65-million-share float held short.

Of the four stocks, MicroStrategy has the highest ownership level, with an unbelievable 99.76% of its shares held by insiders and institutions. MicroStrategy is an enterprise analytics software and services company that holds large investments in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).