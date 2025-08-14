August 14, 2025 4:16 AM 3 min read

Jim Simons' Renaissance Q2 Tech Shake-Up: Adds Netflix, Apple While Showing Chipmakers Broadcom, AMD The Door

Follow

Late investor Jim Simons‘ fund, Renaissance Technologies LLC, executed a major shake-up of its technology holdings in the second quarter, doubling down on streaming and consumer electronics while completely exiting major chipmaker stocks.

Booking Profits By Liquidating Chipmakers And Blue-Chip Stocks

The firm’s latest 13F filing reveals a significant reallocation of capital, adding huge positions in Netflix Inc. NFLX and Apple Inc. AAPL while liquidating its entire stake in Broadcom Inc. AVGO and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD.

These moves were part of a broader portfolio adjustment within the fund, which held 3,522 positions valued at over $75.1 billion as of June 30.

Renaissance’s stake in Netflix ballooned by an astronomical 131,892% to a value of $721.1 million. Similarly, its holdings in Apple surged by 52,146% to $469.1 million.

It also exited other blue-chip stocks completely, liquidating its holdings in Walmart Inc. WMT, Alphabet Inc. Class C GOOG, and Starbucks Corp. SBUX

CompanyHoldings (as of March 31)Holdings (as of June 30)Change (in %)Value (as of June 30)
Apple Inc. AAPL4,3762,286,26252146%$469.076 million
Netflix Inc. NFLX408538,528131892%$721.161 million
Broadcom Inc. AVGO2,427,7140-100%0
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD3,195,7900-100%0
Walmart Inc. WMT2,936,2040-100%0
Alphabet Inc. Class C GOOG1,317,6200-100%0
Starbucks Corp. SBUX1,512,0840-100%0
UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH01,352,129New$421.823 million
Snowflake Inc. SNOW0717,000New$160.443 million
Boeing Co. BA0555,400New$116.372 million
Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR16,289,87313,502,046-17%$1.840 billion
Nvidia Corp. NVDA1,084,9607,422,744584%$1,172 billion
Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD16,656,41611,515,634-31%$1.078 billion
VeriSign Inc. VRSN3,013,9713,267,3698%$943.616 million

New Positions For Diversification

The fund also initiated several other substantial new positions, signaling fresh conviction in diverse sectors. It bought $421.8 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH, $160.4 million in data-warehousing company Snowflake Inc. SNOW, and $116.4 million in aerospace giant Boeing Co. BA.

See Also: Cisco’s AI Orders Surge Past $2 Billion—CEO Says ‘Well Positioned… For The AI Era,’ But Tariff Uncertainty Tempers Guidance

Churn In Its Top Hollings

While some top holdings were trimmed, such as Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD, the overall picture points to a decisive strategic shift.

In a notable exception to the chipmaker exodus, Renaissance significantly boosted its stake in Nvidia Corp. NVDA by 584%, increasing its value to over $1.17 billion.

The fund is moving away from certain semiconductor and retail giants and redeploying capital into healthcare, aerospace, and specific segments of the consumer tech and enterprise data markets.

Price Action

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, closed higher on Wednesday. The SPY was up 0.34% at $644.89, while the QQQ advanced 0.05% to $580.34, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Thursday, the futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 indices were mixed.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$233.00-0.14%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
40.63
Growth
29.45
Quality
75.29
Value
8.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$183.50-0.50%
AVGO Logo
AVGOBroadcom Inc
$309.190.03%
BA Logo
BABoeing Co
$232.90-0.20%
GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$202.99-0.02%
HOOD Logo
HOODRobinhood Markets Inc
$109.590.89%
NFLX Logo
NFLXNetflix Inc
$1205.500.09%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$181.700.06%
PLTR Logo
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
$185.270.49%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$580.15-0.03%
SBUX Logo
SBUXStarbucks Corp
$94.250.07%
SNOW Logo
SNOWSnowflake Inc
$196.70-0.09%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$644.63-0.04%
UNH Logo
UNHUnitedHealth Group Inc
$275.451.34%
VRSN Logo
VRSNVeriSign Inc
$267.50-%
WMT Logo
WMTWalmart Inc
$101.200.21%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesTech
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved