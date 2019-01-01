Zurich Insurance Group (OTC:ZURVY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group
Zurich Insurance Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX: ZURVY) was reported by JP Morgan on April 4, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $330.00 expecting ZURVY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 628.48% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX: ZURVY) was provided by JP Morgan, and Zurich Insurance Group maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zurich Insurance Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zurich Insurance Group was filed on April 4, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 4, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $319.00 to $330.00. The current price Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) is trading at is $45.30, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
