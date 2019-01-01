ñol

Zurich Insurance Group
(OTCQX:ZURVY)
45.921
00
At close: May 25
45.01
-0.9110[-1.98%]
PreMarket: 8:17AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low38.43 - 49.95
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.5B
Vol / Avg.- / 158.4K
Mkt Cap68.1B
P/E13.25
50d Avg. Price46.91
Div / Yield2.34/5.10%
Payout Ratio62.6
EPS-
Total Float-

Zurich Insurance Group (OTC:ZURVY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zurich Insurance Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zurich Insurance Group using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Zurich Insurance Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX:ZURVY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Zurich Insurance Group

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX:ZURVY)?
A

There are no earnings for Zurich Insurance Group

Q
What were Zurich Insurance Group’s (OTCQX:ZURVY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Zurich Insurance Group

