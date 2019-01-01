Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ:ZURA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Highest Price Target1
Lowest Price Target1
Consensus Price Target1
Analyst Rating Summary1
|Buy
|Overweight
|Hold
|Underweight
|Sell
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1
- Guggenheim
- Chardan Capital
- Raymond James
1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 3 years
Analyst Ratings for Zura Bio
What is the target price for Zura Bio (ZURA)?
The latest price target for Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) was reported by Guggenheim on June 22, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting ZURA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 206.75% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
What is the most recent analyst rating for Zura Bio (ZURA)?
The latest analyst rating for Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) was provided by Guggenheim, and Zura Bio initiated their buy rating.
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Zura Bio (ZURA)?
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zura Bio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zura Bio was filed on June 22, 2023 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 22, 2024.
Is the Analyst Rating Zura Bio (ZURA) correct?
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zura Bio (ZURA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price Zura Bio (ZURA) is trading at is $6.52, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
