Zura Bio Ltd
(NASDAQ:ZURA)
$6.52
-0.46[-6.59%]
At close: Jul 11
$6.55
0.0300[0.46%]
After Hours: 5:35PM EDT
Open7.000Close6.520
Vol / Avg.159.449K / 725.934KMkt Cap280.971M
Day Range6.440 - 7.10052 Wk Range4.870 - 37.550

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ:ZURA), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Zura Bio gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Zura Bio's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

152.6K

Short Interest %

0.65%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ:ZURA), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Zura Bio gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Zura Bio's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

152.6K

Short Interest %

0.65%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ:ZURA), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Zura Bio gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Zura Bio's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

152.6K

Short Interest %

0.65%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ:ZURA), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Zura Bio gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Zura Bio's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

152.6K

Short Interest %

0.65%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ:ZURA), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Zura Bio gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Zura Bio's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

152.6K

Short Interest %

0.65%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ:ZURA), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Zura Bio gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Zura Bio's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

152.6K

Short Interest %

0.65%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ:ZURA), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Zura Bio gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Zura Bio's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

152.6K

Short Interest %

0.65%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ:ZURA), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Zura Bio gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Zura Bio's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

152.6K

Short Interest %

0.65%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ:ZURA), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Zura Bio gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Zura Bio's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

152.6K

Short Interest %

0.65%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved