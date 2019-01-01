QQQ
Zephyr Minerals Ltd is an exploration and development company. It holds an interest in the Dawson-Green Mountain property in Colorado, USA. The Dawson section located at the eastern end of the property comprises an advanced gold project. The Green Mountain section located at the western end of the project is prospective for copper and gold. The El Plomo section forms the central portion of the property. Its operations are located in Canada and the United States of America.

Zephyr Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zephyr Minerals (ZPHYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zephyr Minerals (OTCPK: ZPHYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zephyr Minerals's (ZPHYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zephyr Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Zephyr Minerals (ZPHYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zephyr Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Zephyr Minerals (ZPHYF)?

A

The stock price for Zephyr Minerals (OTCPK: ZPHYF) is $0.1268 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:41:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zephyr Minerals (ZPHYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zephyr Minerals.

Q

When is Zephyr Minerals (OTCPK:ZPHYF) reporting earnings?

A

Zephyr Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zephyr Minerals (ZPHYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zephyr Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Zephyr Minerals (ZPHYF) operate in?

A

Zephyr Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.