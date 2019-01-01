QQQ
Range
0.34 - 0.38
Vol / Avg.
17M/16.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 2.72
Mkt Cap
340.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.37
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
979.9M
Outstanding
Zomedica Corp is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. The company's product portfolio includes diagnostics and therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. The company is currently focused on the final development and commercialization of its TRUFORMA platform, which detects thyroid disorders in dogs & cats and adrenal disorders in dogs.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zomedica Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zomedica (ZOM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zomedica (AMEX: ZOM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zomedica's (ZOM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zomedica.

Q

What is the target price for Zomedica (ZOM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zomedica (AMEX: ZOM) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.30 expecting ZOM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.74% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zomedica (ZOM)?

A

The stock price for Zomedica (AMEX: ZOM) is $0.3478 last updated Today at 6:41:02 PM.

Q

Does Zomedica (ZOM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zomedica.

Q

When is Zomedica (AMEX:ZOM) reporting earnings?

A

Zomedica’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Zomedica (ZOM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zomedica.

Q

What sector and industry does Zomedica (ZOM) operate in?

A

Zomedica is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.