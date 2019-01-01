Zomedica (AMEX:ZOM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Zomedica
Zomedica Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Zomedica (AMEX: ZOM) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.30 expecting ZOM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.07% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zomedica (AMEX: ZOM) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Zomedica maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zomedica, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zomedica was filed on November 16, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 16, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zomedica (ZOM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $0.50 to $0.30. The current price Zomedica (ZOM) is trading at is $0.26, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
