Zomedica (AMEX:ZOM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.004
Quarterly Revenue
$3.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Zomedica using advanced sorting and filters.
Zomedica Questions & Answers
When is Zomedica (AMEX:ZOM) reporting earnings?
Zomedica (ZOM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zomedica (AMEX:ZOM)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Zomedica’s (AMEX:ZOM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.