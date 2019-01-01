ñol

Zoomlion Heavy Industry
(OTCPK:ZLIOF)
0.5779
00
At close: May 9
1.3136
0.7357[127.31%]
PreMarket: 6:39AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.58 - 1.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 8.7B
Vol / Avg.- / 1.7K
Mkt Cap5B
P/E6.99
50d Avg. Price0.62
Div / Yield0.05/8.69%
Payout Ratio57.71
EPS0.11
Total Float-

Zoomlion Heavy Industry (OTC:ZLIOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zoomlion Heavy Industry reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$10B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zoomlion Heavy Industry using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zoomlion Heavy Industry (OTCPK:ZLIOF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zoomlion Heavy Industry (OTCPK:ZLIOF)?
A

There are no earnings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry

Q
What were Zoomlion Heavy Industry’s (OTCPK:ZLIOF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry

