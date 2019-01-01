ñol

Zoomlion Heavy Industry
(OTCPK:ZLIOF)
0.5779
00
At close: May 9
1.3136
0.7357[127.31%]
PreMarket: 6:39AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.58 - 1.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 8.7B
Vol / Avg.- / 1.7K
Mkt Cap5B
P/E6.99
50d Avg. Price0.62
Div / Yield0.05/8.69%
Payout Ratio57.71
EPS0.11
Total Float-

Zoomlion Heavy Industry (OTC:ZLIOF), Dividends

Zoomlion Heavy Industry issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Zoomlion Heavy Industry generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Zoomlion Heavy Industry (ZLIOF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zoomlion Heavy Industry.

Q
What date did I need to own Zoomlion Heavy Industry (ZLIOF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zoomlion Heavy Industry.

Q
How much per share is the next Zoomlion Heavy Industry (ZLIOF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zoomlion Heavy Industry.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Zoomlion Heavy Industry (OTCPK:ZLIOF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zoomlion Heavy Industry.

