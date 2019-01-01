Jin Medical International Ltd
(NASDAQ:ZJYL)
$14.13
-9.24[-39.54%]
Last update: 3:07PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
$22.73
8.60[60.86%]
Open23.020Close-
Vol / Avg.175.056K / 185.023KMkt Cap109.508M
Day Range17.160 - 23.02052 Wk Range4.840 - 29.820

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Jin Medical International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 23

EPS

$0.260

Quarterly Revenue

$10.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$20M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Jin Medical International using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) reporting earnings?

A

Jin Medical International (ZJYL) is scheduled to report earnings on November 3, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 23, 2023 for H1.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)?

A

The Actual EPS was $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were Jin Medical International’s (NASDAQ:ZJYL) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $10.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Jin Medical International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 23

EPS

$0.260

Quarterly Revenue

$10.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$20M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Jin Medical International using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) reporting earnings?

A

Jin Medical International (ZJYL) is scheduled to report earnings on November 3, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 23, 2023 for H1.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)?

A

The Actual EPS was $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were Jin Medical International’s (NASDAQ:ZJYL) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $10.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Jin Medical International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 23

EPS

$0.260

Quarterly Revenue

$10.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$20M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Jin Medical International using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) reporting earnings?

A

Jin Medical International (ZJYL) is scheduled to report earnings on November 3, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 23, 2023 for H1.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)?

A

The Actual EPS was $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were Jin Medical International’s (NASDAQ:ZJYL) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $10.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Jin Medical International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 23

EPS

$0.260

Quarterly Revenue

$10.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$20M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Jin Medical International using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) reporting earnings?

A

Jin Medical International (ZJYL) is scheduled to report earnings on November 3, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 23, 2023 for H1.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)?

A

The Actual EPS was $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were Jin Medical International’s (NASDAQ:ZJYL) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $10.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Jin Medical International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 23

EPS

$0.260

Quarterly Revenue

$10.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$20M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Jin Medical International using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) reporting earnings?

A

Jin Medical International (ZJYL) is scheduled to report earnings on November 3, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 23, 2023 for H1.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)?

A

The Actual EPS was $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were Jin Medical International’s (NASDAQ:ZJYL) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $10.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Jin Medical International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 23

EPS

$0.260

Quarterly Revenue

$10.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$20M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Jin Medical International using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) reporting earnings?

A

Jin Medical International (ZJYL) is scheduled to report earnings on November 3, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 23, 2023 for H1.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)?

A

The Actual EPS was $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were Jin Medical International’s (NASDAQ:ZJYL) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $10.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Jin Medical International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 23

EPS

$0.260

Quarterly Revenue

$10.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$20M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Jin Medical International using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) reporting earnings?

A

Jin Medical International (ZJYL) is scheduled to report earnings on November 3, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 23, 2023 for H1.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)?

A

The Actual EPS was $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were Jin Medical International’s (NASDAQ:ZJYL) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $10.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Jin Medical International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 23

EPS

$0.260

Quarterly Revenue

$10.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$20M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Jin Medical International using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) reporting earnings?

A

Jin Medical International (ZJYL) is scheduled to report earnings on November 3, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 23, 2023 for H1.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)?

A

The Actual EPS was $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were Jin Medical International’s (NASDAQ:ZJYL) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $10.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Jin Medical International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 23

EPS

$0.260

Quarterly Revenue

$10.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$20M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Jin Medical International using advanced sorting and filters.

Q

When is Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) reporting earnings?

A

Jin Medical International (ZJYL) is scheduled to report earnings on November 3, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 23, 2023 for H1.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)?

A

The Actual EPS was $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were Jin Medical International’s (NASDAQ:ZJYL) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $10.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved