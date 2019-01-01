Jin Medical International Stock (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings History
When is Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) reporting earnings?
Jin Medical International (ZJYL) is scheduled to report earnings on November 3, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 23, 2023 for H1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)?
The Actual EPS was $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Jin Medical International’s (NASDAQ:ZJYL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $10.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
