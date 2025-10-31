Why Amazon Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) rose sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat third-quarter financial results.

Amazon reported third-quarter net sales of $180.2 billion, up 13% year-over-year. The sales total beat the Street consensus estimate of $177.8 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Amazon said it sees fourth-quarter net sales in a range of $206.0 billion to $213.0 billion, up 10% to 13% year-over-year, respectively.

Amazon shares jumped 12.5% to $250.79 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

DEFSEC Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:DFSC) gained 74.3% to $7.58 in pre-market trading after falling 7% on Thursday.

(NASDAQ:BENF) surged 46% to $0.82 in pre-market trading after the Nasdaq Hearings Panel notified the company that it had regained compliance with two listing requirements, according to a Form 8-K filing. Medicinova Inc (NASDAQ:MNOV) rose 37.7% to $1.64 in pre-market trading. The California-based biopharmaceutical company said on Thursday that its research was published in the Journal of Atherosclerosis and Thrombosis, the official publication of the Japan Atherosclerosis Society and the Asian Pacific Society of Atherosclerosis and Vascular Disease.

(NASDAQ:WAI) rose 32.1% to $3.95 in pre-market trading. Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) gained 20.8% to $19.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

(NASDAQ:ARDX) surged 16.7% to $5.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales results. Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) gained 14.6% to $33.98 in pre-market trading. Ramaco Resources signed an Umbrella Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the DOE National Energy Technology Laboratory.

Losers

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INTS) tumbled 38.3% to $0.81 in pre-market trading. Shares of the biotechnology company rallied around 395% in Thursday’s regular session after Phase 1/2 clinical trial results for INT230‑6, an intratumoral therapy combining cisplatin and vinblastine sulfate, were published in eBioMedicine.

(NASDAQ:ZJYL) fell 25% to $0.22 in pre-market trading. Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares dipped 23.2% to $2.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 27% on Thursday. Cambium Networks recently announced integration of its Cambium ONE Network solution with Starlink satellite Internet services.

(NASDAQ:CRBP) fell 16.4% to $13.74 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of public offering. Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) fell 16.1% to $13.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.

(NYSE:SVV) dipped 15% to $11.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and cut its FY25 GAAP EPS guidance below estimates. Also, the company narrowed its FY25 guidance. DexCom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) fell 12.1% to $59.97 in pre-market trading after the company announced third-quarter results.

