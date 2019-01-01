QQQ
Range
5.01 - 5.39
Vol / Avg.
457.8K/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.98 - 12.13
Mkt Cap
398M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.67
Shares
75M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Lightning eMotors Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of electric fleet medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. The products of the company include Vehicles, Lightning Stations, Charging Stations, Speciality Applications, and Lightning Analytics.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV

Analyst Ratings

Lightning eMotors Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lightning eMotors (ZEV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lightning eMotors's (ZEV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lightning eMotors (ZEV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) was reported by DA Davidson on August 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting ZEV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 220.14% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lightning eMotors (ZEV)?

A

The stock price for Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) is $5.3101 last updated Today at 6:46:23 PM.

Q

Does Lightning eMotors (ZEV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lightning eMotors.

Q

When is Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) reporting earnings?

A

Lightning eMotors’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Lightning eMotors (ZEV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lightning eMotors.

Q

What sector and industry does Lightning eMotors (ZEV) operate in?

A

Lightning eMotors is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.