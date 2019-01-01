|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lightning eMotors’s space includes: Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW), Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX), REV Group (NYSE:REVG), Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN).
The latest price target for Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) was reported by DA Davidson on August 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting ZEV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 220.14% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) is $5.3101 last updated Today at 6:46:23 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Lightning eMotors.
Lightning eMotors’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lightning eMotors.
Lightning eMotors is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.