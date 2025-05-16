US Stocks Edge Higher; Consumer Sentiment Falls In May

U.S. stocks traded slightly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.2% on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.09% to 42,361.24 while the NASDAQ rose 0.20% to 19,150.28. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.14% to 5,925.12.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares jumped by 0.7% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, energy stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the US dipped to 50.8 in May compared to April's reading of 52.2 and down from market estimates of 53.4.

Equities Trading UP



Affimed N.V. AFMD shares shot up 390% to $0.4269. Affimed recently announced it received a Nasdaq delisting notice.

shares shot up 390% to $0.4269. Affimed recently announced it received a Nasdaq delisting notice. Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. INZY got a boost, surging 177% to $3.94 after the company announced BioMarin will acquire the company for about $270 million.

got a boost, surging 177% to $3.94 after the company announced BioMarin will acquire the company for about $270 million. TSS, Inc. TSSI shares were also up, gaining 74% to $15.36 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue results.

Equities Trading DOWN

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI shares dropped 67% to $0.0124.

shares dropped 67% to $0.0124. Shares of LogProstyle Inc. LGPS were down 52% to $1.30.

were down 52% to $1.30. Zenvia Inc. ZENV was down, falling 29% to $1.2988 following full year 2024 results.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.4% to $61.85 while gold traded down 1.3% at $3,184.80.

Silver traded down 0.8% to $32.41 on Friday, while copper fell 1.1% to $4.6320.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.8%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.5%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.1% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.005%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declining 0.46%, China's Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.40% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.24%.

Economics

U.S. import prices rose by 0.1% month-over-month in April compared to a revised 0.4% decline in the previous month.

U.S. building permits declined by 4.7% to an annualized rate of 1.412 million in April, recording the lowest level in eleven months.

U.S. housing starts increased 1.6% month-over-month in April to an annual rate of 1.361 million.

U.S. export prices increased 0.1% month-over-month in April, versus market estimates of a 0.5% fall.

