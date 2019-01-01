Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Zenvia
Zenvia Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Zenvia (NASDAQ: ZENV) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.50 expecting ZENV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 332.10% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zenvia (NASDAQ: ZENV) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Zenvia maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zenvia, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zenvia was filed on January 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zenvia (ZENV) rating was a maintained with a price target of $30.50 to $17.50. The current price Zenvia (ZENV) is trading at is $4.05, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.