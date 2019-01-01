QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Founded in 2007, Zendesk provides a portfolio of customer engagement software solutions via single applications or the Sunshine suite. Its software unifies customer communication and data across various channels and business units, and simplifies customer service and engagement across self service, phone, chat, messaging, and email.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1800.160 -0.0200
REV369.830M375.365M5.535M

Analyst Ratings

Zendesk Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zendesk (ZEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zendesk's (ZEN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zendesk (ZEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) was reported by Wolfe Research on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ZEN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zendesk (ZEN)?

A

The stock price for Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) is $113.86 last updated Today at 6:47:00 PM.

Q

Does Zendesk (ZEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zendesk.

Q

When is Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) reporting earnings?

A

Zendesk’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Zendesk (ZEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zendesk.

Q

What sector and industry does Zendesk (ZEN) operate in?

A

Zendesk is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.