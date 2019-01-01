|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.180
|0.160
|-0.0200
|REV
|369.830M
|375.365M
|5.535M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Zendesk’s space includes: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG).
The latest price target for Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) was reported by Wolfe Research on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ZEN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) is $113.86 last updated Today at 6:47:00 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Zendesk.
Zendesk’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Zendesk.
Zendesk is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.