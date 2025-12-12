American financial market index S&P 500 on blue finance background from numbers, graphs, candles, lines.
December 12, 2025 12:17 PM 2 min read

S&P 500 Down 1%; Broadcom Earnings Top Views

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 350 points on Friday.

The Dow traded down 0.45% to 48,487.12 while the NASDAQ fell 1.60% to 23,216.22. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.04% to 6,829.12.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares jumped by 0.3% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, information technology stocks fell by 2.5%.

Top Headline

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter sales guidance, after the closing bell on Thursday.

Broadcom posted fourth-quarter revenue of $18.02 billion, beating analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.95 per share for the fourth quarter, beating analyst estimates of $1.86 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Broadcom's board also approved a 10% quarterly cash dividend increase to 65 cents per share, payable on Dec. 31 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 22.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • cbdMD Inc (NYSE:YCBD) shares shot up 126% to $1.42 after the company announced it had regained full compliance with NYSE American listing standards.
  • Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) got a boost, surging 38% to $1.56 driven by reports that President Donald Trump intends to relax federal marijuana regulations.
  • Zedge Inc (NYSE:ZDGE) shares were also up, gaining 43% to $3.48 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) shares dropped 44% to $0.12 after Cycle Pharmaceuticals announced plans to acquire the company.
  • Shares of Fermi Inc (NASDAQ:FRMI) were down 34% to $10.04 after First Tenant notified the company that it is terminating the AICA.
  • Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) was down, falling 35% to $0.89 after the company announced the pricing of a $60 million public offering of 50 million units at $1.20 per unit.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $57.65 while gold traded down 0.1% at $4,310.70.

Silver traded down 4.8% to $61.475 on Friday, while copper fell 3% to $5.3380.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.53%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.17%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.56%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.45% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.21% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 1.37%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surging 1.75%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.41% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.53%.

Economics

The Baker Hughes oil rig count report will be released today.

