S&P 500 Down 1%; Broadcom Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 350 points on Friday.

The Dow traded down 0.45% to 48,487.12 while the NASDAQ fell 1.60% to 23,216.22. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.04% to 6,829.12.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares jumped by 0.3% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, information technology stocks fell by 2.5%.

Top Headline

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter sales guidance, after the closing bell on Thursday.

Broadcom posted fourth-quarter revenue of $18.02 billion, beating analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.95 per share for the fourth quarter, beating analyst estimates of $1.86 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Broadcom's board also approved a 10% quarterly cash dividend increase to 65 cents per share, payable on Dec. 31 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 22.

Equities Trading UP



cbdMD Inc (NYSE:YCBD) shares shot up 126% to $1.42 after the company announced it had regained full compliance with NYSE American listing standards.

Equities Trading DOWN

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) shares dropped 44% to $0.12 after Cycle Pharmaceuticals announced plans to acquire the company.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $57.65 while gold traded down 0.1% at $4,310.70.

Silver traded down 4.8% to $61.475 on Friday, while copper fell 3% to $5.3380.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.53%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.17%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.56%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.45% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.21% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 1.37%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surging 1.75%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.41% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.53%.

Economics

The Baker Hughes oil rig count report will be released today.

