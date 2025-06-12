Adobe, RH And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Adobe Inc. ADBE reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $5.87 billion, beating analyst estimates of $5.79 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $5.06 per share, surpassing the estimated $4.96 per share. Adobe shares fell 1.5% to $407.50 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $5.87 billion, beating analyst estimates of $5.79 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $5.06 per share, surpassing the estimated $4.96 per share. Adobe shares fell 1.5% to $407.50 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects MoneyHero Limited MNY to report earnings results for the first quarter before the opening bell today. MoneyHero shares gained 5% to $0.8505 in after-hours trading.

to report earnings results for the first quarter before the opening bell today. MoneyHero shares gained 5% to $0.8505 in after-hours trading. RH RH reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter and announced that it is maintaining its current FY25 guidance despite uncertainty surrounding tariffs and macroeconomic events. RH said it sees second-quarter revenue growth of 8% to 10%, and full-year 2025 revenue growth of 10% to 13%. RH shares jumped 20.3% to $212.75 in after-hours trading.

FibroGen, Inc. FGEN reported a 1-for-25 reverse stock split. FibroGen shares dipped 4.1% to $0.2959 in the after-hours trading session.

reported a 1-for-25 reverse stock split. FibroGen shares dipped 4.1% to $0.2959 in the after-hours trading session. Zedge, Inc. ZDGE posted stronger-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Thursday. The company reported quarterly earnings of 6 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 2 cents per share. Zedge shares climbed 13.9% to $3.19 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Mats Wiklund / Shutterstock.