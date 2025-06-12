Adobe, RH And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Adobe Inc. ADBE reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $5.87 billion, beating analyst estimates of $5.79 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $5.06 per share, surpassing the estimated $4.96 per share. Adobe shares fell 1.5% to $407.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects MoneyHero Limited MNY to report earnings results for the first quarter before the opening bell today. MoneyHero shares gained 5% to $0.8505 in after-hours trading.
- RH RH reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter and announced that it is maintaining its current FY25 guidance despite uncertainty surrounding tariffs and macroeconomic events. RH said it sees second-quarter revenue growth of 8% to 10%, and full-year 2025 revenue growth of 10% to 13%. RH shares jumped 20.3% to $212.75 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- FibroGen, Inc. FGEN reported a 1-for-25 reverse stock split. FibroGen shares dipped 4.1% to $0.2959 in the after-hours trading session.
- Zedge, Inc. ZDGE posted stronger-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Thursday. The company reported quarterly earnings of 6 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 2 cents per share. Zedge shares climbed 13.9% to $3.19 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out:
Photo courtesy: Mats Wiklund / Shutterstock.
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ADBEAdobe Inc
$407.50-1.29%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
23.17
Growth
76.51
Quality
53.27
Value
16.93
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In:
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in