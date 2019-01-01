Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) was reported by JMP Securities on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $110.00 expecting ZD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.31% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) was provided by JMP Securities, and Ziff Davis maintained their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ziff Davis, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ziff Davis was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ziff Davis (ZD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $145.00 to $110.00. The current price Ziff Davis (ZD) is trading at is $73.67, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
