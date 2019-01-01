Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience
Yield10 Bioscience Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ: YTEN) was reported by Univest Securities on May 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting YTEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 93.05% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ: YTEN) was provided by Univest Securities, and Yield10 Bioscience initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Yield10 Bioscience, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Yield10 Bioscience was filed on May 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) is trading at is $2.59, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
