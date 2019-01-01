ñol

The York Water
(NASDAQ:YORW)
41.36
0.18[0.44%]
Last update: 2:52PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low41.08 - 41.85
52 Week High/Low38.1 - 53.77
Open / Close41.49 / -
Float / Outstanding14.1M / 14.2M
Vol / Avg.19.7K / 53.3K
Mkt Cap589.2M
P/E31.44
50d Avg. Price41.3
Div / Yield0.78/1.89%
Payout Ratio58.37
EPS0.29
Total Float14.1M

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW), Dividends

The York Water issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash The York Water generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.61%

Annual Dividend

$0.28

Last Dividend

Mar 4

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

The York Water Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next The York Water (YORW) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 2, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own The York Water (YORW) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for The York Water ($YORW) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of The York Water (YORW) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next The York Water (YORW) dividend?
A

The next dividend for The York Water (YORW) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $0.20

Q
What is the dividend yield for The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW)?
A

The most current yield for The York Water (YORW) is 2.02% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

