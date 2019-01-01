ñol

Youngevity International
(OTCEM:YGYI)
0.17
-0.289[-62.96%]
Last update: 10:02AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.59
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding19.3M / 34M
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 7.7K
Mkt Cap5.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.18
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.09
Total Float-

Youngevity International (OTC:YGYI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Youngevity International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Nov 18

EPS

$-0.270

Quarterly Revenue

$34M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$34.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Youngevity International using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Youngevity International Questions & Answers

Q
When is Youngevity International (OTCEM:YGYI) reporting earnings?
A

Youngevity International (YGYI) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 18, 2019 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Youngevity International (OTCEM:YGYI)?
A

Youngevity International (YGYI) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 20, 2019 for Q1 and the Actual EPS was $-0.49, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Youngevity International’s (OTCEM:YGYI) revenues?
A

Youngevity International (YGYI) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 20, 2019 for Q1 and the Actual Revenue was $56.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

