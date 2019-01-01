QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/12K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.59
Mkt Cap
6.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.09
Shares
34M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Youngevity International Inc offers nutritional products and commercial coffee. The company operates in three segments, the Direct Selling segment which generates the majority of its revenue, the commercial hemp segment and the Commercial Coffee segment. Its product portfolio includes nutritional supplements, sports and energy drinks, health and wellness, lifestyle products, gourmet coffee, and skincare and cosmetics.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Youngevity International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Youngevity International (YGYI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Youngevity International (OTCEM: YGYI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Youngevity International's (YGYI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Youngevity International.

Q

What is the target price for Youngevity International (YGYI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Youngevity International (OTCEM: YGYI) was reported by Benchmark on August 10, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting YGYI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3401.75% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Youngevity International (YGYI)?

A

The stock price for Youngevity International (OTCEM: YGYI) is $0.1999 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:46:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Youngevity International (YGYI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Youngevity International.

Q

When is Youngevity International (OTCEM:YGYI) reporting earnings?

A

Youngevity International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Youngevity International (YGYI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Youngevity International.

Q

What sector and industry does Youngevity International (YGYI) operate in?

A

Youngevity International is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.