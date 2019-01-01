Youngevity International (OTC:YGYI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Youngevity International
Youngevity International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Youngevity International (OTCEM: YGYI) was reported by Benchmark on August 10, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting YGYI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4017.65% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Youngevity International (OTCEM: YGYI) was provided by Benchmark, and Youngevity International initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Youngevity International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Youngevity International was filed on August 10, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 10, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Youngevity International (YGYI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price Youngevity International (YGYI) is trading at is $0.17, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
