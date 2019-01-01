QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Yellow Corp is engaged in offering transportation services. It has a comprehensive less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. The company offers expertise in LTL shipments and flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. Its revenue is primarily derived from transporting LTL shipments in the United States and it also offers other services such as truckload services, customer-specific logistics solutions, and other services.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.1200.200 0.3200
REV1.300B1.309B9.000M

Yellow Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yellow (YELL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yellow (NASDAQ: YELL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yellow's (YELL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Yellow (YELL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Yellow (NASDAQ: YELL) was reported by Vertical Research on March 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting YELL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.26% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Yellow (YELL)?

A

The stock price for Yellow (NASDAQ: YELL) is $9.36 last updated Today at 6:25:04 PM.

Q

Does Yellow (YELL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yellow.

Q

When is Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) reporting earnings?

A

Yellow’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Yellow (YELL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yellow.

Q

What sector and industry does Yellow (YELL) operate in?

A

Yellow is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.