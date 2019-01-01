Yellow Corp is engaged in offering transportation services. It has a comprehensive less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. The company offers expertise in LTL shipments and flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. Its revenue is primarily derived from transporting LTL shipments in the United States and it also offers other services such as truckload services, customer-specific logistics solutions, and other services.