|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.120
|0.200
|0.3200
|REV
|1.300B
|1.309B
|9.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Yellow (NASDAQ: YELL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Yellow’s space includes: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS), Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ).
The latest price target for Yellow (NASDAQ: YELL) was reported by Vertical Research on March 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting YELL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.26% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Yellow (NASDAQ: YELL) is $9.36 last updated Today at 6:25:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Yellow.
Yellow’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Yellow.
Yellow is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.