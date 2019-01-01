QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
26M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
324.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Yellow Brick Road Holdings Ltd operates as a non-bank lender and mortgage broking services company in Australia. It offers Morgage broking services and management services.

Yellow Brick Road Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yellow Brick Road Hldgs (YBRHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yellow Brick Road Hldgs (OTCPK: YBRHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yellow Brick Road Hldgs's (YBRHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yellow Brick Road Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Yellow Brick Road Hldgs (YBRHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yellow Brick Road Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Yellow Brick Road Hldgs (YBRHF)?

A

The stock price for Yellow Brick Road Hldgs (OTCPK: YBRHF) is $0.08 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 15:50:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yellow Brick Road Hldgs (YBRHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yellow Brick Road Hldgs.

Q

When is Yellow Brick Road Hldgs (OTCPK:YBRHF) reporting earnings?

A

Yellow Brick Road Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yellow Brick Road Hldgs (YBRHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yellow Brick Road Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Yellow Brick Road Hldgs (YBRHF) operate in?

A

Yellow Brick Road Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.