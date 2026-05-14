Earnings Scheduled For May 14, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $13.70 million.

• Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.45 million.

• Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $14.29 million.

• American Shared Hospital (AMEX:AMS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.87 million.

• Aebi Schmidt Holding (NASDAQ:AEBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $450.86 million.

• Pelthos Therapeutics (AMEX:PTHS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.66 per share on revenue of $10.30 million.

• Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $18.12 million.

• Brookfield Wealth Solns (NYSE:BNT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.12 million.

• Viking Holdings (NYSE:VIK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Bitdeer Techs (NASDAQ:BTDR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $183.05 million.

• Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $613.88 million.

• Aya Gold & Silver (NASDAQ:AYA) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Legence (NASDAQ:LGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $929.47 million.

• NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $127.05 million.

• Versant Media Group (NASDAQ:VSNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Terrestrial Energy (NASDAQ:IMSR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $9.91 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Brookfield (NYSE:BN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $297.84 million.

• Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $25.07 million.

• Idaho Strategic Resources (AMEX:IDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $14.30 million.

• Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.86 million.

• Elauwit Connection (NASDAQ:ELWT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $4.13 million.

• AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $16.59 million.

• Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $449.00 million.

• SBC Medical Group Holding (NASDAQ:SBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $41.75 million.

• KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $60.80 million.

• GEE Group (AMEX:JOB) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cheetah Net Supply Chain (NASDAQ:CTNT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $10.00 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.

• Maris Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.88 per share on revenue of $12.10 million.

• Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $374.59 million.

• Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $37.90 million.

• Klarna (NYSE:KLAR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $942.94 million.

• Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $94.87 million.

• Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Algorhythm Holdings (NASDAQ:RIME) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.

• XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $33.20 million.

• Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $28.90 million.

• Whitefiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $21.14 million.

• Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $123.83 million.

• Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLY) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.44 per share on revenue of $31.91 million.

• NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $3.37 million.

• Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.40 per share on revenue of $24.96 million.

• FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $25.04 million.

• Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $105.94 million.

• Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $26.16 million.

• Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $338.91 million.

• Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $204.63 million.

• BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $8.80 million.

• Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.39 million.

• Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $39.40 million.

• BK Technologies (AMEX:BKTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $21.30 million.

• Forum Markets (NASDAQ:FRMM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.40 million.

• Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $7.47 million.

• Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $227.35 million.

• NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE:NIQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $258.80 million.

• Unusual Machines (AMEX:UMAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $5.34 million.

• KinderCare Learning (NYSE:KLC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $669.17 million.

• Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $601.81 million.

• Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $531.66 million.

• AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $4.55 million.

• Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $120.80 million.

• CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.98 million.

• Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $7.69 billion.

• XBP Global Holdings (NASDAQ:XBP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $199.10 million.

• Branchout Food (NASDAQ:BOF) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.

• Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.29 million.

• Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFAI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $56 thousand.

• Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $28.88 million.

• Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:GGRP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• VolitionRX (AMEX:VNRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $425 thousand.

• Valion Bio (NASDAQ:VBIO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $18.56 million.

• P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.28 per share on revenue of $391.50 million.

• KULR Technology Group (AMEX:KULR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.40 million.

• Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $10.10 million.

• Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.03 million.

• ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• TMC The Metals Co (NASDAQ:TMC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Intellinetics (AMEX:INLX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $910 thousand.

• Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $17.44 million.

• AVAX One Technology (NASDAQ:AVX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (NYSE:GRN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.34 million.

• GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $56.44 million.

• Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $24.81 million.

• Rank One Computing (NASDAQ:ROC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $6.23 million.

• Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.64 million.

• Inuvo (AMEX:INUV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $11.12 million.

• Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $601 thousand.

• Sky Harbour Group (NYSE:SKYH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $10.00 million.

• HeartFlow (NASDAQ:HTFL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $49.60 million.

• Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.13 per share on revenue of $48.86 million.

• AuthID (NASDAQ:AUID) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $17.76 million.

• eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $22.45 million.

• United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.71 million.

• Legacy Education (AMEX:LGCY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $20.37 million.

• Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $5.04 billion.

• Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $22.39 million.

• Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $25.76 million.

• Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.35 million.

• NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.19 million.

• Off The Hook YS (AMEX:OTH) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $20.70 million.

• Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $14.51 million.

• York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $109.03 million.

• SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $24.31 million.

• DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $331.50 million.

• Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $40.22 million.

• Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FWDI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $15.46 million.

• Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $4.66 million.

• Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $15.23 million.

• PEDEVCO (AMEX:PED) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $37.65 million.

• Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.55 million.

• Jefferson Capital (NASDAQ:JCAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $171.96 million.

• Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.60 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.

• WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $38.07 million.

• CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $16.84 million.

• Newton Golf Co (NASDAQ:NWTG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.69 million.

• Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.09 million.

• Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $225.51 million.

• Dragonfly Energy Holdings (NASDAQ:DFLI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $9.45 million.

• Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $240 thousand.

• Blaize Holdings (NASDAQ:BZAI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.70 million.

• NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $944 thousand.

• ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $5.90 million.

• Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.33 per share on revenue of $8.52 million.

• RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $470 thousand.

• Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.

• Figma (NYSE:FIG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $316.04 million.

• Innovate (NYSE:VATE) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $24.33 million.

• Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $49.19 million.

• Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $4.09 million.

• Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $39.60 million.

• Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ:BLNE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.22 million.

• StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $708.45 million.

• Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.06 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.