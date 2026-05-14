Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
earnings image
May 14, 2026 7:11 AM 17 min read

Earnings Scheduled For May 14, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $13.70 million.

• Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.45 million.

• Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $14.29 million.

• American Shared Hospital (AMEX:AMS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.87 million.

• Aebi Schmidt Holding (NASDAQ:AEBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $450.86 million.

• Pelthos Therapeutics (AMEX:PTHS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.66 per share on revenue of $10.30 million.

• Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $18.12 million.

• Brookfield Wealth Solns (NYSE:BNT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.12 million.

• Viking Holdings (NYSE:VIK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Bitdeer Techs (NASDAQ:BTDR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $183.05 million.

• Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $613.88 million.

• Aya Gold & Silver (NASDAQ:AYA) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Legence (NASDAQ:LGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $929.47 million.

• NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $127.05 million.

• Versant Media Group (NASDAQ:VSNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Terrestrial Energy (NASDAQ:IMSR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $9.91 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Brookfield (NYSE:BN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $297.84 million.

• Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $25.07 million.

• Idaho Strategic Resources (AMEX:IDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $14.30 million.

• Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.86 million.

• Elauwit Connection (NASDAQ:ELWT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $4.13 million.

• AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $16.59 million.

• Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $449.00 million.

• SBC Medical Group Holding (NASDAQ:SBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $41.75 million.

• KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $60.80 million.

• GEE Group (AMEX:JOB) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cheetah Net Supply Chain (NASDAQ:CTNT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $10.00 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.

• Maris Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.88 per share on revenue of $12.10 million.

• Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $374.59 million.

• Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $37.90 million.

• Klarna (NYSE:KLAR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $942.94 million.

• Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $94.87 million.

• Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Algorhythm Holdings (NASDAQ:RIME) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.

• XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $33.20 million.

• Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $28.90 million.

• Whitefiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $21.14 million.

• Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $123.83 million.

• Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLY) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.44 per share on revenue of $31.91 million.

• NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $3.37 million.

• Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.40 per share on revenue of $24.96 million.

• FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $25.04 million.

• Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $105.94 million.

• Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $26.16 million.

• Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $338.91 million.

• Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $204.63 million.

• BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $8.80 million.

• Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.39 million.

• Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $39.40 million.

• BK Technologies (AMEX:BKTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $21.30 million.

• Forum Markets (NASDAQ:FRMM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.40 million.

• Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $7.47 million.

• Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $227.35 million.

• NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE:NIQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $258.80 million.

• Unusual Machines (AMEX:UMAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $5.34 million.

• KinderCare Learning (NYSE:KLC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $669.17 million.

• Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $601.81 million.

• Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $531.66 million.

• AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $4.55 million.

• Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $120.80 million.

• CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.98 million.

• Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $7.69 billion.

• XBP Global Holdings (NASDAQ:XBP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $199.10 million.

• Branchout Food (NASDAQ:BOF) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.

• Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.29 million.

• Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFAI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $56 thousand.

• Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $28.88 million.

• Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:GGRP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• VolitionRX (AMEX:VNRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $425 thousand.

• Valion Bio (NASDAQ:VBIO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $18.56 million.

• P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.28 per share on revenue of $391.50 million.

• KULR Technology Group (AMEX:KULR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.40 million.

• Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $10.10 million.

• Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.03 million.

• ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• TMC The Metals Co (NASDAQ:TMC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Intellinetics (AMEX:INLX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $910 thousand.

• Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $17.44 million.

• AVAX One Technology (NASDAQ:AVX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (NYSE:GRN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.34 million.

• GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $56.44 million.

• Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $24.81 million.

• Rank One Computing (NASDAQ:ROC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $6.23 million.

• Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.64 million.

• Inuvo (AMEX:INUV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $11.12 million.

• Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $601 thousand.

• Sky Harbour Group (NYSE:SKYH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $10.00 million.

• HeartFlow (NASDAQ:HTFL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $49.60 million.

• Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.13 per share on revenue of $48.86 million.

• AuthID (NASDAQ:AUID) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $17.76 million.

• eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $22.45 million.

• United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.71 million.

• Legacy Education (AMEX:LGCY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $20.37 million.

• Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $5.04 billion.

• Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $22.39 million.

• Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $25.76 million.

• Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.35 million.

• NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.19 million.

• Off The Hook YS (AMEX:OTH) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $20.70 million.

• Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $14.51 million.

• York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $109.03 million.

• SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $24.31 million.

• DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $331.50 million.

• Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $40.22 million.

• Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FWDI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $15.46 million.

• Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $4.66 million.

• Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $15.23 million.

• PEDEVCO (AMEX:PED) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $37.65 million.

• Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.55 million.

• Jefferson Capital (NASDAQ:JCAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $171.96 million.

• Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $3.60 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.

• WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $38.07 million.

• CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $16.84 million.

• Newton Golf Co (NASDAQ:NWTG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.69 million.

• Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.09 million.

• Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $225.51 million.

• Dragonfly Energy Holdings (NASDAQ:DFLI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $9.45 million.

• Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $240 thousand.

• Blaize Holdings (NASDAQ:BZAI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.70 million.

• NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $944 thousand.

• ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $5.90 million.

• Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.33 per share on revenue of $8.52 million.

• RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $470 thousand.

• Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.

• Figma (NYSE:FIG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $316.04 million.

• Innovate (NYSE:VATE) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $24.33 million.

• Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $49.19 million.

• Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $4.09 million.

• Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $39.60 million.

• Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ:BLNE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.22 million.

• StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $708.45 million.

• Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.06 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved