Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$-0.160
Quarterly Revenue
$2.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.2M
Earnings History
Expion360 Questions & Answers
When is Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) reporting earnings?
Expion360 (XPON) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.16, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Expion360’s (NASDAQ:XPON) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
