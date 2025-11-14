What's Driving Expion360's (XPON) Stock to Jump Over 28% After Hours?

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) shares surged 28.35% in after-hours trading on Thursday, rising to $1.63. The surge followed the company’s third-quarter earnings report, showing strong revenue growth and operational improvements.

EXPN shares closed on Thursday at $1.27, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Revenue and Profitability Gains

The Oregon-based lithium-ion battery company reported net sales of $2.4 million for the quarter ending September 30, up 72% from the same period last year.

Gross profit of Expion360 also surged 222% to $0.5 million, with margins expanding to 23% from 12% in the prior year period.

The company reported a net profit of $0.7 million for the quarter, a turnaround of $9.5 million from a loss of $8.8 million in the same period last year, according to its statement.

New Leadership, Nasdaq Compliance

Expion360 appointed veteran financial executive Joseph Hammer as CEO and Board Chairman. The company also regained Nasdaq listing compliance on Sept. 17.

Financial Position Strengthens

As of Sept. 30, the company held $4.3 million in cash and equivalents, up $3.7 million from the end of 2024. Working capital rose to $8.5 million from $2 million, and stockholders' equity increased to $9 million from $2.5 million.

Stock Performance

Over the past year, the stock has fallen 63.2%, but it has gained 25.7% in the past six months.

Expion360 Inc. shares have a 52-week trading range of $0.60 to $5.50 and a market capitalization of $5.19 million.

Photo: Shutterstock

