Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) shares rose 41.97% in after-hours trading on Wednesday to $1.28, after the lithium battery manufacturer announced preliminary, unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

According to Benzinga Pro data, XPON closed the regular session at $0.90, up 5.33%.

Revenue Nearly Doubles Year-Over-Year

Expion360 reported year-over-year improvements across key financial metrics:

Metric 2025 (Preliminary Unaudited) 2024 Change Revenue $9.6 million $5.6 million Up $4.0 million Gross Profit $2.2 million $1.2 million Up $1.0 million Cash Balance $3.0 million $0.5 million Up $2.5 million

The company also noted that the preliminary unaudited net loss is expected to be approximately $6.2 million, compared to a net loss of $13.5 million in 2024.

Expansion Plans for 2026

Joseph Hammer, Chief Executive Officer of Expion360, said, “We continue to make progress in our growth strategy, delivering revenue growth, improving gross margins, and strengthening our balance sheet.”

Hammer further added that new initiatives for 2026 include expansion into the industrial and construction sectors, development of specialized energy storage solutions for surveillance and monitoring applications, and the implementation of a technology improvement roadmap to broaden the portfolio and add new revenue streams.

The preliminary results are subject to completion of year-end accounting procedures and audit of the company’s financial statements.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of XPON stands at 49.06.

The stock of the Oregon-based company has a market capitalization of $8.67 million, with a 52-week high of $5.50 and a 52-week low of $0.60.

Over the past 12 months, Expion360 stock has fallen 41.83%, marking a difficult year for the company.

Currently, the stock is positioned at 6.12% of its annual range, indicating it is closer to its lows than its highs.

This annual decline and weak positioning reflect a significant loss of investor confidence and suggest that the stock is struggling to find stable footing.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that XPON has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Champ008 on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.