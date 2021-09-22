 Skip to main content

ExOne, SSI Collaborate For Metal Binder Jetting System
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 11:49am   Comments
  • ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE) announced that SSI Sintered Specialties, a metallurgical solutions partner, has purchased an X1 160Pro and InnoventPro 3L metal binder jetting system featuring its patented Triple Advanced Compaction Technology (ACT). 
  • The two ExOne printers are slated for delivery in the first half of 2022.
  • SSI and ExOne will collaborate in various binder jet material, automation, and process areas. SSI will use the InnoventPro for material and application development, with the 160Pro dedicated to volume production.
  • ExOne has sold multiple X1 160Pro printers to customers in the food and beverage, automotive, consumer goods, and energy industries, with factory acceptance tests underway.
  • Price Action: XONE shares are trading higher by 0.26% at $23.39 on the last check on Wednesday.

