ENN Energy Holdings
(OTCPK:XNGSY)
61.085
1.135[1.89%]
At close: May 27
Day High/Low59.99 - 61.71
52 Week High/Low47.15 - 92.3
Open / Close61.71 / 61.09
Float / Outstanding- / 282.5M
Vol / Avg.9.8K / 24.6K
Mkt Cap17.3B
P/E14.92
50d Avg. Price56.1
Div / Yield1.38/2.26%
Payout Ratio35.98
EPS-
Total Float-

ENN Energy Holdings (OTC:XNGSY), Dividends

ENN Energy Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ENN Energy Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 28, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

ENN Energy Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ENN Energy Holdings (XNGSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ENN Energy Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.12 on October 26, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own ENN Energy Holdings (XNGSY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ENN Energy Holdings (XNGSY). The last dividend payout was on October 26, 2012 and was $1.12

Q
How much per share is the next ENN Energy Holdings (XNGSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ENN Energy Holdings (XNGSY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.12 on October 26, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for ENN Energy Holdings (OTCPK:XNGSY)?
A

ENN Energy Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for ENN Energy Holdings (XNGSY) was $1.12 and was paid out next on October 26, 2012.

