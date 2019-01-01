Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 15
EPS
$-0.710
Quarterly Revenue
$680.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
–
Earnings History
Xinyuan Real Estate Questions & Answers
When is Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) reporting earnings?
Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 15, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Xinyuan Real Estate’s (NYSE:XIN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $488.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
