Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.170
Quarterly Revenue
$279.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$279.4M
Earnings History
Exela Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) reporting earnings?
Exela Technologies (XELA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.
What were Exela Technologies’s (NASDAQ:XELA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
