Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Exela Technologies
Exela Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on March 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting XELA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 809.09% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Exela Technologies maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Exela Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Exela Technologies was filed on March 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Exela Technologies (XELA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.00 to $2.00. The current price Exela Technologies (XELA) is trading at is $0.22, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.