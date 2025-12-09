Crude Oil Down 1%; AutoZone Shares Dip After Q1 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 50 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.22% to 47,845.80 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 23,597.71. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.23% to 6,862.11.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 1.5% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, health care stocks fell by 0.4%.

Top Headline

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) stock fell around 7% on Tuesday after the auto parts retailer reported first-quarter earnings and sales that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The company reported quarterly earnings per share of $31.04, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $32.37. Quarterly sales of $4.629 billion (up 8.2% year-over-year) missed the Street view of $4.637 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) shares shot up 38% to $20.89 after the company announced it will go private in a $2.3 billion all-cash deal.

Shares of Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR) got a boost, surging 35% to $7.10 after the company announced results from its completed Phase 2 trial evaluating burixafor combination with propranolol and granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for the mobilization of hematopoietic progenitor cells in patients with multiple myeloma undergoing autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation achieved its primary endpoint.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares were also up, gaining 30% to $4.86 after the company announced it received coordinated, non-binding and conditional Letters of Support / Interest from Export Finance Australia and Export-Import Bank of the United States, respectively, for up to $600 million in limited or non-recourse financing to support the development of its rare earth supply chain.

Equities Trading DOWN

Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:TWG) shares dropped 71% to $6.31 after the company announced the pricing of its $5.04 million public offering of 720,000 units at $7.00 per unit.

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) were down 21% to $15.80 following third-quarter results.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) was down, falling 16% to $25.86 after Compass Point downgrades the stock from Buy to Sell and cut its price target from $35 to $23. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price target from $36 to $31.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1.1% to $58.23 while gold traded up 0.7% at $4,248.20.

Silver traded up 4.5% to $61.005 on Tuesday, while copper fell 2.2% to $5.3275.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.10%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.13%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.03%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.49% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.69% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei rising 0.14%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipping 1.29%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.37% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.51%.

Economics

U.S. private employers added an average of 4,750 jobs a week during the four weeks ending Nov. 22.

U.S. job openings rose by 12,000 to 7.670 million in October, compared to 7.658 million in September.

Photo via Shutterstock