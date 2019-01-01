Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Exicure reported in-line EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $1.57 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 16.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Exicure's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.09
|-0.14
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.27
|-0.16
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|3.50M
|6.99M
|1.69M
|1.64M
|Revenue Actual
|2.12M
|-3.68K
|79.00K
|997.00K
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Exicure (XCUR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.12, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $434K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
