Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Exicure reported in-line EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $1.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 16.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Exicure's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.09 -0.14 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.27 -0.16 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 3.50M 6.99M 1.69M 1.64M Revenue Actual 2.12M -3.68K 79.00K 997.00K

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.09 -0.14 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.27 -0.16 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 3.50M 6.99M 1.69M 1.64M Revenue Actual 2.12M -3.68K 79.00K 997.00K

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.