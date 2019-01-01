Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.120
Quarterly Revenue
$389K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$389K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Xenetic Biosciences using advanced sorting and filters.
Xenetic Biosciences Questions & Answers
When is Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) reporting earnings?
Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)?
The Actual EPS was $-4.08, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Xenetic Biosciences’s (NASDAQ:XBIO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.