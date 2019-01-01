ñol

Wynn Resorts
(NASDAQ:WYNN)
65.40
0.97[1.51%]
Last update: 11:57AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low64.64 - 65.86
52 Week High/Low56.36 - 136.83
Open / Close65.07 / -
Float / Outstanding115.6M / 116M
Vol / Avg.674.9K / 3.3M
Mkt Cap7.6B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price71.59
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.59
Total Float115.6M

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Dividends

Wynn Resorts issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Wynn Resorts generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.02%

Annual Dividend

$4.0

Last Dividend

Feb 26, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Wynn Resorts Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Wynn Resorts (WYNN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wynn Resorts. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.00 on March 6, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own Wynn Resorts (WYNN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wynn Resorts (WYNN). The last dividend payout was on March 6, 2020 and was $1.00

Q
How much per share is the next Wynn Resorts (WYNN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wynn Resorts (WYNN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.00 on March 6, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)?
A

Wynn Resorts has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Wynn Resorts (WYNN) was $1.00 and was paid out next on March 6, 2020.

