Worley is a leading global provider of professional services, such as engineering, procurement, and construction management, to the oil, gas, mining, power, and infrastructure sectors. Purchase of Jacobs ECR in April 2019 reduced revenue contribution from hydrocarbons to just over 50%, from a prior 75%-80% position. Metals and mining contributes 23% and infrastructure and chemicals the balance. Worley has a global presence with about 59,000 staff in more than 50 countries. It has a strong presence in many developing economies, including Africa.