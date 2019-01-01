|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Worley (OTCPK: WYGPY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Worley.
The latest price target for Worley (OTCPK: WYGPY) was reported by Deutsche Bank on November 14, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WYGPY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Worley (OTCPK: WYGPY) is $8.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:10:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 16, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 5, 2015.
Worley does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Worley.
Worley is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.