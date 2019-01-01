QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.8K
Div / Yield
0.36/4.24%
52 Wk
6.57 - 9.75
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
182.13
Open
-
P/E
43.3
EPS
0
Shares
524.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Worley is a leading global provider of professional services, such as engineering, procurement, and construction management, to the oil, gas, mining, power, and infrastructure sectors. Purchase of Jacobs ECR in April 2019 reduced revenue contribution from hydrocarbons to just over 50%, from a prior 75%-80% position. Metals and mining contributes 23% and infrastructure and chemicals the balance. Worley has a global presence with about 59,000 staff in more than 50 countries. It has a strong presence in many developing economies, including Africa.

Worley Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Worley (WYGPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Worley (OTCPK: WYGPY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Worley's (WYGPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Worley.

Q

What is the target price for Worley (WYGPY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Worley (OTCPK: WYGPY) was reported by Deutsche Bank on November 14, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WYGPY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Worley (WYGPY)?

A

The stock price for Worley (OTCPK: WYGPY) is $8.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:10:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Worley (WYGPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 16, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 5, 2015.

Q

When is Worley (OTCPK:WYGPY) reporting earnings?

A

Worley does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Worley (WYGPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Worley.

Q

What sector and industry does Worley (WYGPY) operate in?

A

Worley is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.