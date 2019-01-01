Worley (OTC:WYGPY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Worley
Worley Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Worley (OTCPK: WYGPY) was reported by Deutsche Bank on November 14, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting WYGPY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Worley (OTCPK: WYGPY) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Worley upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Worley, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Worley was filed on November 14, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 14, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Worley (WYGPY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Worley (WYGPY) is trading at is $10.71, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
