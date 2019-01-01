ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
World Wrestling Enter
(NYSE:WWE)
65.77
-0.32[-0.48%]
Last update: 11:31AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low65.41 - 67.46
52 Week High/Low46.81 - 70.72
Open / Close66.92 / -
Float / Outstanding25.6M / 74.3M
Vol / Avg.438.1K / 646.1K
Mkt Cap4.9B
P/E27.77
50d Avg. Price60.56
Div / Yield0.48/0.73%
Payout Ratio20.17
EPS0.88
Total Float25.6M

World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

World Wrestling Enter reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.770

Quarterly Revenue

$333.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$333.4M

Earnings Recap

World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

World Wrestling Enter beat estimated earnings by 46.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.52, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $72.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 2.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at World Wrestling Enter's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.35 0.23 0.22 0.30
EPS Actual 0.52 0.42 0.51 0.16
Revenue Estimate 258.91M 251.95M 255.03M 245.69M
Revenue Actual 255.80M 265.60M 263.50M 238.20M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of World Wrestling Enter using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

World Wrestling Enter Questions & Answers

Q
When is World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE) reporting earnings?
A

World Wrestling Enter (WWE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Q
What were World Wrestling Enter’s (NYSE:WWE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $214.6M, which beat the estimate of $208.7M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.