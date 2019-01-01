World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
World Wrestling Enter beat estimated earnings by 46.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.52, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $72.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 2.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at World Wrestling Enter's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.23
|0.22
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.42
|0.51
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|258.91M
|251.95M
|255.03M
|245.69M
|Revenue Actual
|255.80M
|265.60M
|263.50M
|238.20M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of World Wrestling Enter using advanced sorting and filters.
World Wrestling Enter Questions & Answers
World Wrestling Enter (WWE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.05.
The Actual Revenue was $214.6M, which beat the estimate of $208.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.