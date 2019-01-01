QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
W World Corp is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

W World Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy W World (WWHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of W World (OTCPK: WWHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are W World's (WWHC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for W World.

Q

What is the target price for W World (WWHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for W World

Q

Current Stock Price for W World (WWHC)?

A

The stock price for W World (OTCPK: WWHC) is $4.35 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does W World (WWHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for W World.

Q

When is W World (OTCPK:WWHC) reporting earnings?

A

W World does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is W World (WWHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for W World.

Q

What sector and industry does W World (WWHC) operate in?

A

W World is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.