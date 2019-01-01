TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.150
Quarterly Revenue
$217K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$217K
Earnings History
TeraWulf Questions & Answers
When is TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) reporting earnings?
TeraWulf (WULF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were TeraWulf’s (NASDAQ:WULF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
