Willis Towers Watson
(NASDAQ:WTW)
211.53
3.42[1.64%]
Last update: 11:07AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low208.58 - 211.89
52 Week High/Low192.99 - 244.73
Open / Close208.58 / -
Float / Outstanding97.3M / 111.5M
Vol / Avg.94.4K / 866.4K
Mkt Cap23.6B
P/E15.53
50d Avg. Price224.87
Div / Yield3.28/1.58%
Payout Ratio23.36
EPS1.03
Total Float97.3M

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW), Dividends

Willis Towers Watson issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Willis Towers Watson generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.47%

Annual Dividend

$3.28

Last Dividend

Mar 31

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Willis Towers Watson Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Willis Towers Watson (WTW) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 26, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Willis Towers Watson (WTW) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Willis Towers Watson ($WTW) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Willis Towers Watson (WTW) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Willis Towers Watson (WTW) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Willis Towers Watson (WTW) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $0.82

Q
What is the dividend yield for Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW)?
A

The most current yield for Willis Towers Watson (WTW) is 1.62% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

